Prosecutor’s Office of Abkhazia: suspects in a shootout on the border with Russia have been arrested

In Abkhazia, three suspects in connection with a shootout on the border with Russia were arrested for two months. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the prosecutor’s office of the Gagra region.

“The court has sentenced three more suspects in the shootout to two months of arrest,” the prosecutor’s office’s response is quoted in the publication.

In total, seven suspects are involved in the case of shooting on the border with Abkhazia. Three were previously placed under arrest. The measure of restraint for the last suspect will be chosen until July 7.

A shootout on the Russian-Abkhaz border occurred on June 23. A man was killed, and three others were injured. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the fire was caused by a personal conflict.