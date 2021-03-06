LOCAL BUSINESSES

I’ve created this page as now, more than ever, we need to support our local businesses. Yet they are not always sure where to start. So, after 35 years on the island I thought I would share from my own personal directory. Do cut out and keep.

PORTALS PREMIER LAUNDRY

Since new management took over in 2017, everything I have sent to be cleaned has come out like new. (Even a much-loved silky coat I had from my late mother that I had inadvertently covered in oil.) The reason is not only staff care, but also their revolutionary state-of-the-art new machines with high-tech wash programs that can achieve virtual miracles. Also hailed as being the most eco-friendly on the market. I was especially impressed by my pillows coming back plumped up free of any lurking bugs. The wide range of cleaning services include ironing, in-situ rug and carpet cleaning and an antibacterial wash formula using highest quality products. They collect and deliver cleaning island wide, especially catering to the yachting industry, restaurants and hotels.

RITA LAST INSURANCE

I have known Rita since she was the efficient manageress of a large insurance company on the island. Now with 20 years experience, she offers honest advice as she dedicates herself to each client, locating the most comprehensive insurance cover at the best price. Whether home, cars, boats or health insurance you can have total confidence in her in depth of knowledge and wise product advice.

PEARS & PEARS

This store is an absolute gem, a one-stop for all your health and nutrition needs. Not only are her fruit and vegetables exceptional quality, but she carries the most amazing variety of organic and vegan options together with gluten, lactose and sugar free products. Her delicious juice and smoothie bar a great takeaway point, offering healthy freshly prepared dishes including unusual salads, soups, wraps and tasty hot snacks. Even coffee and cakes. Particularly at this time, her home delivery is much appreciated. The highlight of my spring lockdown was her arrival, masked and sanitized, laden with fresh fruit and healthy goodies. Tucked in the corner of what I call “Portals Nous Square”It well worth a visit.

OVENCLEAN

Is a unique brilliant service for homes and restaurants. After such heavy use, I was so disgusted by the state of my oven that I didn’t expect much even from a professional cleaner. However, after OvenClean it literally looked new. First, he took out all my greasy trays and soaked them in a solution until they sparkled. Then using totally eco-friendly products with no toxic fumes he worked a miracle on both my oven, hob and microwave. Send a photo of your appliance via Whatsapp 650 573 824 for a quote. A great present (honestly it made me as happy as a new outfit!) Gift Vouchers can be purchased to use against a full clean.

SALLY’S ANGELS

Are true to their name, giving support and care from beginning of life to end of life and everything in between. Qualified midwives, nannies and babysitters. For the elderly, unwell or homebound there are trained nurses, carers and companions to help with all necessary to ensure independence and comfort at home. Recovering from a serious operation alone, my friend says she could not have coped without Sally’s service. Her Angel shopped, prepared food, drove her to hospital appointments and then translated. She even walked her dog. During lockdown her Angels were shopping and providing home care.

TIP TOP MALLORCA

You have never disappointed me. For over 35 years offering top quality products, reliable experienced installation and helpful aftercare. They fitted my awnings brilliantly 15 years ago, and I am forever grateful for the special sound-proofed bedroom windows they recently installed that have been tested the extreme. Together with the concertina mosquito doors. Indeed they carry all the latest innovative products from sun protection to the highest specification German award winning Markilux awnings and Corradi Pergola systems. For variety, quality and advice I always advise Tip Top as the first stop.

BAXTERS LIVIN

Congratulations to Graham Baxter who opened his new Estate Agent offices recently opposite the Marina Portals Hotel in Portals Nous. Graham founded Baxter Marine in Puerto Portals 30 years ago, and has been 40 years in the property business. His knowledge of local real estate exceptional, plus his enthusiasm to find the perfect property for each client whether it be renting, buying or selling. “I love the business and am very knowledgeable of the values ​​of real estate, together with new and second-hand yachts. “I like to help people live their dreams… it’s all about LIVIN!”

DENISE BEAUTY, Portals Nous

The fact that Denise Beauty celebrated its 31st Anniversary last Tuesday, is testament to her loyal customer’s appreciation of her long term professional service and highest standards of treatments. A place where most importantly these days, you can totally trust absolute sanitisation and cleanliness. Over 30 years they have kept up to date, offering the latest in a wide variety of treatments and therapies using only top-quality products. Denise is highly professional, herself a qualified chiropodist and only employs the most qualified therapists. For me the pampering starts the moment I walk in the door, the tranquility and wonderful aroma of the products.

PALMA AIR CONDITIONING

Don’t wait until the first heat wave to service your air-con! Recommended by a friend, I shall be forever grateful that Lee found time in his packed schedule to repair my air-con during a heat wave in the height of summer! That’s the sort of guy he is. He will do his utmost to help out at a sensible cost. With over 20 years’ experience, his work carried out to the highest of standards. Looking for an air-con installation, service or repair by a charming, reliable English-speaking expert then Lee is your man.