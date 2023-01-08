Pictures and videos spread on social media showing areas of the city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah covered with green in a picturesque view, which sparked an interaction.
And on “Twitter”, the pioneers of social networking sites shared a video clip published by the documented account of the Emirate of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, showing the mountains of Makkah covered with greenery after the recent rains.
The Holy Capital Municipality account also published pictures showing the stunning views of the mountains in green.
And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, reported earlier that the people of the region spread out, accompanied by their families, in parks and wild camps around the holy capital, and in separate parts in many wild parks around Makkah Al-Mukarramah, including Al-Maghams Park, Ain Shams, Al-Barza, Al-Bayda, Tafil, and Hoda Al-Sham, taking their children to enjoy with them. With the wonderful atmosphere.
#photo#Our _ Environment _ Our _ Responsibility
Location: Ain Shams
📸 Photography by Hala Al-Harbi #Makkah pic.twitter.com/MplL8kOJIF
– Secretariat of the Holy Capital (@holymakkah) January 6, 2023
#wonderful #view. #Makkah #AlMukarramah #covered #green
Leave a Reply