The Russian Central Bank said in a statement: “The increase, which amounted to 0.6 percent, came due to a positive appreciation of the currency.”

International reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government.

They include foreign currencies, special drawing rights (SDRs), bank assets in the IMF and gold stocks.

After Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions on the Bank of Russia.

In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, all transactions related to the management of the Central Bank’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or entity acting on behalf of the Central Bank, were prohibited.