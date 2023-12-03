Deputies and senators vote on Thursday (Dec 7) on the future of the time frame and payroll tax relief

The National Congress will have empty days due to the participation of deputies and senators this week at COP28 – the main UN conference to discuss the climate. Despite this, a session is scheduled for Thursday (Dec 7, 2023) to analyze presidential vetoes.

According to the leader of the Government in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without AP party), all vetoes that block the agenda will be included in the session. This means that the main pending vetoes will be on the agenda. Among them, the 1) of time frame of indigenous lands, two) of carf rules (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) and 3) of new fiscal framework. Despite being on the agenda, the government is still trying to articulate an understanding on each topic.

The veto of payroll relief the agenda will not be finalized yet and the government is negotiating whether it will go to a vote. Randolfe stated that “there is provision” so that the topic can be discussed. O Power360 found that congressmen consider the overturning of the veto by the end of the year to be consensual.

According to Randolfe, the commitment will be to guide these important vetoes, but the government guidance will be to maintain Lula’s vetoes. Congressmen press for the vetoes to be overturned.

In the Chamber, no vote is expected to proceed this week. The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), embarks on Tuesday (Dec 5) for the COP and only returns on the 10th. Before the trip, there must be a meeting to discuss the text with the tax reform rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), and party leaders. O Power360 found that some of the deputies are dissatisfied and resist the changes made by the Senate.

The President of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), returns to the country on Tuesday (Dec 5) with the president’s entourage Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). As soon as he arrives, Pacheco must decide on the vote for the PL (bill) on sports betting, which can be analyzed on Wednesday (Dec 6) in a blended session. Senators can vote through the app and do not need to be in Brasília.

On November 29, the Senate postponed the vote on taxing sports betting due to lack of agreement. Opposition members claim that the text leaves gaps for the operation of casinos in the country.

The sports betting proposal does not address casinos. The opposition argues that an amendment be included that prohibits the installation of casinos and slot machines in physical locations. In the group’s assessment, if this is not included in the project, foreign companies could install casinos online in physical locations and control devices from anywhere in the world. The rapporteur of the proposal, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), did not accept the amendment.

The text that regulates betting taxation is one of the government’s priorities to increase revenue next year. The government’s initial estimate is receive R$1.6 billion in 2024 with the bets. The project has already been approved in the Chamber In September.

In the Senate, changes were made to the deputies’ text and, therefore, the project will undergo a new review in the Chamber. The postponement tightens yet another extensive calendar of agendas to be voted on by Congress. The parliamentary recess start on December 23rd.

BUDGET

This week, there is a new expectation that the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) report will be released. The rapporteur Danilo Forte (União Brasil-BA) wants to present its opinion after the veto session.

Forte states that he needs to wait for the vote on the vetoes on the fiscal framework to finalize his text. Also claims to have difficulty to conclude the opinion in light of the Ministry of Finance’s new projections for the primary deficit.

The lack of a concrete date for the presentation and voting of the LDO report raises doubts about the approval of the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) for 2024 this year.

However, the Power360 found that the LOA should be voted on in 2023 because of the interest in amendment resources, as there will be municipal elections next year.