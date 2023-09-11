For the last farewell to Rossella Nappini, her sister’s wedding dress it seemed to the family the best dress for her to wear in that coffin from which she will never emerge again. The woman dreamed of marriage, which never arrived. And 20 stab wounds inflicted on the poor woman shattered her every dream, even that of wearing the white dress.

Credit: Rossella Nappini Facebook

Rossella was a nurse who lost her life at the hands of her partner. She was 52 years old, with two grown children, a series of failed relationships, but she believed in love and she had a big dream: to wear a wedding dress.

The family decided to fulfill this great wish of his dressing her in white on the day of the funeral, which took place with a private and confidential ceremony in the chapel of the San Filippo Neri hospital where she worked, like her mother Teresa and her sister Monica.

At the funeral there were family members, friends, colleagues and doctors who had shared many days of work in the hospital with her. The woman was killed with 20 stab wounds on the afternoon of September 4th.

Her sister Monica, her brother-in-law Francesco, her mother Teresa and her grandchildren joined her in their final farewell. The funeral was held by the auxiliary bishop of Rome, Monsignor Benoni Ambarus:

This hospital felt more like home to you than the real one. For many you were hungry for life and love and were looking for love. Like all of us who are all poor in love and unconsciously hope to be loved and that someone welcomes us as we are. You ended your existence in a violent and dramatic way, but we can say one thing, thank you for what you were and what you did.

Rossella Nappini and her sister’s wedding dress on the day of her funeral

Her sister lent Rossella her white wedding dress. So as to fulfill her dream, which Adil Harrati, the nurse’s 45-year-old ex-boyfriend, shattered forever.

A last goodbye full of pain for such a distressing sudden loss.