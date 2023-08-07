The defendant, Melody Felicano Johnson, was keen to put bleach in her husband’s coffee every day since last March, until he discovered her affair last July.

According to court documents, Melody was in the process of divorcing her husband, Robbie Johnson, but they were still living together.

Around the end of March, Robbie noticed that his coffee tasted bad, but continued drinking for three weeks.

And according to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the husband decided after this period to buy test strips to detect chemicals such as those used in swimming pools.

Robbie tested tap water and didn’t find anything strange, but when he checked his coffee, he was surprised to find high levels of chlorine.

The husband then decided to install a surveillance camera in the house in May, with the aim of discovering what was going on in secret.

And the surveillance camera documented Melody pouring liquid into the water tank of a coffee maker, as Robbie usually used it in the morning.

After officers obtained a search warrant, they found liquid bleach inside the coffee maker.

He accused Robbie Melody of trying to kill him in order to get the money back from her life insurance policy.