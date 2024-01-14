At the Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg, where a major fire occurred, there are still pockets of smoldering in the rubble. A source from Izvestia spoke about this on January 14.

The total burning area as of 17:40 Moscow time is 300 square meters. m. Watering and removal of rubble continues. The complete elimination of open burning was announced at 13:53 Moscow time.

The source also said that Wildberries management could not reach 54 people who worked at the warehouse.

A fire in a warehouse in the Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg occurred on the morning of January 13, it was assigned the maximum level of complexity. The fire, which started in the department of household chemicals and personal hygiene, was localized to an area of ​​70 thousand square meters. m. There were no deaths, a 22-year-old girl was injured, she was taken to the hospital with acute inhalation poisoning from combustion products.

At the same time, the marketplace’s press service reported that buyers would be refunded for lost orders, and sellers would receive compensation for damaged or lost goods. The company also noted that the damage from the fire is still being determined. It was later reported that employees of the burned warehouse received a message from the company with information about the opening of a new warehouse in a week.

Later, on January 14, Izvestia correspondent Maxim Bazhanov said that it was impossible to completely extinguish the fire during the day. The journalist added that there are three versions of its occurrence: careless handling of fire, faulty electrical wiring and arson. The exact reason is being investigated.

In connection with the fire, a criminal case was opened for abuse of power (Part 1 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).