The judgment of the Federal Supreme Court on the grace granted by former president Jair Bolsonaro to his ally Daniel Silveira was the scene of an impasse involving ministers André Mendonça and Alexandre de Moraes. After voting for the validity of the ‘forgiveness’, the former cited ‘voices in society’ who considered the penalty imposed on the former deputy convicted by the STF to be ‘excessive’. The speech, however, was questioned by the rapporteur of the criminal action in which Silveira was convicted, Justice Alexandre de Moraes: ‘Are you a lawyer?’.

The magistrates were sitting side by side in the plenary session this Thursday, 4. Mendonça quoted an interview given by researcher Fernando Abrucio to Estadão. After questioning the colleague, he replied that such researcher was not a lawyer. Then Alexandre added: “Only so that it appears in the annals”.

Mendonça continued: “I also quote Fernando Capez, a legal consultant, who was a colleague of Your Excellency”. Alexandre, once again, intervened: “And at the time a candidate for deputy for the president’s party”.

Mendonça also quoted journalist Valdo Cruz, from GloboNews. Alexandre once again stated: “I am not a jurist either”. But, in this case, the minister appointed by Bolsonaro to the STF followed, referring to a text in which the journalist said that a wing of the Supreme Court would consider the sentence imposed on Silveira ‘heavy’, despite the ‘correct’ conviction.

“I don’t know what part this is. My assessment was made in the records so I didn’t touch that subject. The fact is that voices emerged in society, which in my opinion, in the face of a political institute, authorizes, in the light of the Constitution – I am not saying that I agree with the institute or with the way the institute is organized. But I understand, even from the context of the moment, the granting of grace had a pacifying effect, albeit circumstantial and momentary. I do not exclude any purposes that we may question, but neither can I exclude political reasons that in theory would justify the granting of the institute”, indicated Mendonça.