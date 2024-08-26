His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, sent a voice message to teachers congratulating them on the start of the new school year.

In the audio message, His Highness conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the beginning of the school year.

His Highness said: We ask God to grant you success in fulfilling the trust in the best possible way, and you have a great responsibility in raising and educating an entire generation.

His Highness continued: The greatest responsibility is to shape minds and instill authentic values ​​and customs that embody our Emirati identity… We have great hope in you to establish a more beautiful future for our country. We are always with you and wish you success… May God protect you.