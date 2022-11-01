Five people were injured as a result of a gas leak in a village in the Omsk region. This was announced on Tuesday, November 1, by the press service of the regional SU SK.

A gas leak occurred in a private house in the village of Luzino. Five people were hospitalized with poisoning.

“According to the investigation, on the night of October 31, 2022, a natural gas leak occurred in a private house located in the village of Luzino, in connection with which five people, a spouse, their two-year-old son and relatives received acute poisoning. The injured have been hospitalized,” the statement said. message press services.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.”

Investigators have now checked the gas equipment in the house. It is noted that the persons who installed and serviced the gas equipment will be installed.

On October 18, it was reported that three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the Moscow region. The incident occurred in the village of Argunovo due to a malfunction of an electric heater. The children, along with their mother, were taken to the Resurrection Regional Hospital.