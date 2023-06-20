PL launched this Monday (19.jun) an advertisement about the affiliations of mayors and former mayors to the acronym

The President of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netostated that the party will “win politics back” in the next elections. Costa Neto’s statement was given in an advertisement for the PL that aired this Monday (June 19, 2023).

“We lost the election, but we didn’t lose politics. We will win back”declared the president during the affiliation of the mayor of Jundiaí (SP), Luiz Fernando Machado, to the party, on Saturday (17.jun). In addition to Machado, other municipal leaders also joined the PL.

The event was also attended by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL); of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans); of the senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP); and the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassabwho is the current state secretary of Government and Institutional Relations of São Paulo.

With the participation of Bolsonaro, the advertisement begins with a narrator saying: “Come on, Captain. Here the house is big and it fits a lot of people”.

During the publicity piece, the former chief executive urges viewers to also join the party and claims to be confident that the “Brazilian people will know how to choose”.

Watch (3min2s):

AFFILIATIONS TO THE PL

The PL announced 11 affiliations, 7 mayors and 4 former mayors. Of the newly affiliated politicians, 8 came from the PSDB and 3 from other parties (PP, MDB and PTB). In a speech, Valdemar Costa Neto spoke about the importance of strengthening the party for the municipal elections next year and about “unite the right”.

“With Bolsonaro’s strength, we will reach 1,400 or 1,500 mayors in Brazil. We’re going to break the record for everything. I have been saying in Brasilia, in the next elections, no one takes the election from the right”, said the head of the PL.

According to Costa Neto, the State of São Paulo is one of the priorities of the acronym. For the city hall of the capital, the PL must support the re-election of Ricardo Nunes (MDB).