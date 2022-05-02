And the artist, Muhammad Abdo, said during a video clip: On the occasion of the blessed Eid, I extend my congratulations to you, our peoples, all the peoples of the Arabian Peninsula, Muslims and believers in general.

And he continued: “God have mercy on all our dead and dead Muslims, and I especially mention my loved ones, my friends, and my professors, Abu Bakr Salem and Talal Al-Maddah. The truth of those with whom I participated and shared my joys and my sorrows I owe them great credit that I lived among their history and I was always with them in their joys and sorrows.”

And he added, “I apologize to them, their lovers, and all their families. In one of the Ramadan interviews, which was a little sharp… I ask forgiveness… and I ask their followers and loved ones to excuse me in that expression that was only artistic.”

The Arab artist said, during one of the programs broadcast in Ramadan, that the song “My Beloved Country” by the late Maddah was “stolen”, and he also mentioned that the late Abu Bakr Salem and Maddah did not leave a national legacy in art.

Muhammad Abdo aroused the resentment of a number of the public after his statement about his late colleagues, Talal Maddah and Abu Bakr Salem.