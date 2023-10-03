In a typical Peter Bosz match, the coach known for open and spectacular football, PSV narrowly drew 2-2 against Sevilla. It went in all directions, in a sometimes rushed, messy, but especially in the second half also very entertaining match. Three goals are scored in the last nine minutes, in the second round of group B of the Champions League.

It is a match that was considered crucial for PSV in the battle for second place in the group, which means qualification for the eighth finals. After the 4-0 defeat in the first group match in London at Arsenal – favorites in this group, although they lost 2-1 at Lens on Tuesday – the pressure is on PSV. That should actually win, at home to Sevilla.

On the day of the match, PSV places a video online to stir up the Champions League feeling. It revolves around the eight stars in the Champions League emblem that refer to the first eight participants in the first edition of the tournament (1992-1993, previously called European Cup I). “PSV is one of these eight stars,” a teacher tells a class of young students in the video. They are updated about the club history. Well-known former PSV players such as Romario, Luc Nilis, Ruud van Nistelrooij and Arjen Robben appear in flashing archive images.

To make it clear: PSV is back, after a five-year absence. The elite tournament where the club feels it belongs. Although a less than encouraging statistic tells a different story: that PSV has been without a win for fifteen games in a row in the main tournament of the Champions League. The last time PSV won a match was in December 2015 against CSKA Moscow, which meant the club qualified for the next round where it was eliminated by Atletico Madrid via a penalty shootout.

That was also the last time that PSV made itself heard in Europe. Now it has renewed ambitions, under coach Peter Bosz and a club management that dared to invest in some targeted, ‘expensive’ purchases. And in a group with the prospect of overwintering.

Free and fearless, also sloppy

The match against Sevilla is a somewhat tough, tactical match. PSV sometimes creates nice attacks, with direct passing from midfield. Attacker Noa Lang provides a lot of threat, plays freely and fearlessly. You see in him the pure will to simply play football and make actions. He makes things difficult for right back Jesús Navas, always looking for him.

But PSV is also sloppy. It just gives away a corner due to a difficult ball from midfielder Joey Veerman to Jerdy Schouten. You can see Bosz’s irritation – why is it so difficult? Shortly afterwards, Veerman again gave a risky, difficult ball, which led to a loss of possession. This is how PSV gets itself into trouble.

The relief is enormous at PSV, six minutes into the second half. Shortly before, Brazilian defender André Ramalho simply gave the ball away to Adria Pedrosa, who then easily made it 0-1. Ramalho taps his forehead, how could this happen to him? A similar mistake as last year against Rangers FC in a lost qualifying match for the Champions League. But the goal was disallowed after VAR intervention, because the ball landed on Pedrosa’s left hand. Ramalho claps for the arbitration, where the assistant of Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar is sent off for comments.

Header duel between Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla, left) and Sergino Dest (PSV).

Photo Peter Dejong/AP



That moment opens up the duel. One opportunity after another follows. Veerman loses the ball too easily in midfield, after which Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is sent off. He gets plenty of space because Ramalho is covering on the wrong side. En-Nesyri seems unable to miss, but shoots the crossbar.

In the counterattack, Lang escapes, who delivers the ball to Tillman, who shoots too hastily. Hard over. Shortly afterwards, Veerman plays Lang free with a beautiful through ball. Next. And a few minutes later, Lang’s shot is touched by Nemanja Gudelj. On the pole.

Suddenly it becomes quiet

PSV has the momentum. But then it suddenly becomes quiet in the 68th minute. Corner kick Sevilla, with a variation: the ball is brought in via an intermediate station by Navas, after which Sergio Ramos puts the ball with his head perfectly at the feet of Gudelj, who shoots in with a devastating effect.

It is Sevilla’s experience that makes the team so crafty. It has many experienced forces at the back with the returned Ramos (37) leading the defense. And on the right is peer and captain Navas, who was already there in 2006 when Sevilla defeated Middlesbrough in Eindhoven in the final of the Uefa Cup, the predecessor of the Europa League.

PSV is chasing the equalizer. Noa Lang in front, he shoots dangerously from a distance. And then PSV receives a questionable penalty from referee Daniele Orsato five minutes before the end, when Malik Tillman apparently goes to the ground easily – there is minimal contact with Ramos. But the VAR approves it. Striker Luuk de Jong will stand behind the ball against his old club, with which he won the Europa League in 2020. He makes it 1-1 flawlessly. There is new hope at PSV, which wants to continue

But the defensive vulnerability is painfully exposed. From the kick-off, Sevilla scores a nice goal, via an attack on the right, over six drives. Striker Youssef En-Nesyri trumps substitute Armel Bella-Kotchap and heads in hard: 1-2. Sour faces in Eindhoven, where some spectators have already left the stadium.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates the second goal for Sevilla.

Photo John Thys/AFP



Sevilla striker Dodi Lukebakio could decide the match shortly afterwards, but shot the post. PSV gets one more chance, in the fifth of six minutes of extra time, when PSV is allowed to take a free kick. Substitute Hirving Lozano passes the ball and through the ball – the head of De Jong and a Sevilla player – it ends up at the feet of defender Jordan Teze. He shoots in: 2-2.

The joy is enormous – still a point. It is the maximum for a volatile PSV, which is now last in group B. It is fortunate that En-Nesyri misses an opportunity in the last second.