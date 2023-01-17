A look not seen in social events in Mauritania, which is always an opportunity to show off and show off the quality of the draaa “traditional dress” for young people, especially the groom’s friends.

Abdel Nasser did not renounce his identity and culture, and in his interview with Sky News Arabia, he did not show any hostility towards the “draa’a”, stressing at the same time that it is not suitable for work.

Abdel Nasser says: “As a Mauritanian citizen, I am very proud and proud of the Draa’a” traditional costume “which is part of our culture and identity in Mauritania, but from my point of view the Draa does not work well, so I only wear it during family visits.”

Abdel Nasser added, “I do not think that we in Mauritania will ever abandon the draaa, or at least in the short term. We are by nature a conservative society that takes great pride in its identity and culture.”

Regarding his unusual appearance on social occasions, Abdel Nasser confirmed to Sky News Arabia that he is proud of this appearance, indicating that some of his friends did not invite him to their weddings, in order to avoid embarrassment from his dress, which he attended on several occasions.

All indications shown by the Mauritanian street rule out the extinction of the traditional “draaa” costume. Despite the changes imposed by the times, the draa’a is still present in every scene, even during working hours in some government sectors and in the private sector, amid a shy tendency to combat this.

In one of the shops in the “Lakbid” market in Nouakchott, Mustafa Ould Sidi is sitting in front of his shop selling men’s clothing, and he is wearing a “draaa” of the type whose price does not exceed 7 thousand ounces.

With this appearance, Sidi’s son has been working every day for years in this shop, explaining to Sky News Arabia the extent to which he is associated with this traditional dress, which he wears in every look of his.

Ould Sidi says: “I wear a dari’ah while sleeping, working, relaxing, and everywhere, whatever the occasion, and I cannot in any way give it up.. Most of what I sell in this shop, which contains all kinds of clothes, is the ‘dari’ outfit.”

With the start of the new academic year, the Ministry of National Education and Educational System Reform issued a decision banning the wearing of the “Daraa” while teaching in public schools, stressing the necessity of adhering to this procedure.

The decision at the time caused a sensation on social media, as happened in 2015, when the ministry issued the same decision.

The Sufi Ould Ashour was one of the teachers who used to study by “draaa”, and when the ministry’s last circular was issued, he began to adapt to the requirements of the decision, which was not welcomed by the Mauritanian educational family.

Al-Sufi told Sky News Arabia: “I used to study in draaa, and I had no problem with that, but after the ministry’s decision, I adapted to teaching in suits and other uniforms, and found it more fluid and comfortable. But daraa maintains its status among Mauritanians, because it is a cultural symbol.” My heritage is steeped in originality.”

It is difficult to abandon the shield that the Mauritanians knew about the second half of the eighteenth century AD, in the near future or in the long term, given their adherence to and association with this costume of African origin, however, some began to wear it only in special times, such as the journalist Abdullah Ali.

Abdullah told Sky News Arabia: “Daraa is not suitable for work at all, and is not appropriate for public places such as crowded markets… I only wear this traditional dress, on social occasions, and while going out with my friends, or visiting family.”

Draa is not considered a unified traditional costume for Mauritanians, because the country is multi-sectarian and multi-cultural, and as a result, each segment is distinguished by its own traditional costume, although the segments fashions sometimes agree formally, but they differ in other respects.