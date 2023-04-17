A test run by Moderna showed that the cancer vaccine produced by the company helped prevent relapses in patients with melanoma, according to results of an intermediate laboratory test.

According to the study, a total of 79% of patients with high-risk skin cancer who received Moderna’s personalized vaccine and Merck & Co.’s Keytruda immunotherapy. was disease-free at 18 months. Only with immunotherapy, the recovery was 62% of patients who participated in the test, said the researchers responsible this Sunday (16).

Done with 157 people, the study offers the strongest evidence that these vaccines can benefit cancer patients. “I’m very encouraged that this will open up a whole new set of tests,” said Jeffrey Weber, the study’s senior investigator and deputy director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health.

Moderna and Merck want to expand research into other tumor types, such as non-small cell lung cancer. Later this year, the companies want to conduct a larger study to test the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in treating high-risk melanoma.