Blue Cross is in a sporting and institutional crisis. The cement team has not been able to take off since it was crowned in Guardianes 2021 and, since then, it has gone from failure to failure. There are practically no players left from that champion team and reinforcements in recent years they have not been up to par of expectations.
In the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX it has become very clear that the celestials need a center forward and a goalkeeper. During the last transfer market, the board decided to release José de Jesús Corona, who was a starter at the La Noria club since his arrival in 2009. Those in charge of planning the squad decided to bet on Sebastian Jurado and Andrés Gudiño to cover the frame.
So far it seems that this was not a correct decision, since neither of the two players has been able to establish themselves as a starter and both have made blunders this season.
Jurado’s case is especially worrying, since he arrived at Cruz Azul in 2020 as one of the great promises of Mexican soccer and as the successor of ‘Chuy’ Corona. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has fallen short in his performance and has become devalued over the years.
Jurado caught the attention of several Mexican soccer teams thanks to his heroic performances with the Veracruz Red Sharks.. Although the team ended up being relegated, the young goalkeeper from the port stayed in the first division and signed up with Cruz Azul, one of the winningest teams in Mexican soccer, for the Clausura 2020.
Sebastián Jurado went from being a starter to being José de Jesús Corona’s substitute. The youth player had very few minutes and only played when the veteran was injured. One of his most memorable matches as a starter was the defeat suffered against América by a score of 7-0 in the Apertura 2022.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Jurado had an approximate market value of $3.7 million when he signed with the Machine in January 2020. After these years of irregularity, Its value has plummeted and is now approximately $850,000..
