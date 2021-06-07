Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Mohammed Al-Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said: “I am possessed by the disease of possession, that is, I am from your tribe,” calling in a symposium, which was held yesterday, on the sidelines of the third session of the Emirates Exhibition of Hobbies and Special Collections organized by the symposium, With the participation of 21 citizens who are interested in collecting valuable things, with limited incomes, to “specialize in the acquisition of only one thing, study it carefully and choose the rare one.”

Bilal Al-Badour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Symposium, pointed out that the exhibition’s philosophy is based on encouraging a culture of acquisition not only of valuables, but of any things that refer to the culture and taste of the community, explaining: “We saw in the exhibition things that did not occur to our mind, such as bags of sugar, so we were afraid. The headquarters of the symposium was surrounded by ants, so we placed the navigators’ pavilion next to it.” He continued, “We were surprised by the lovers of ties, keys and magnets that are placed on refrigerators, and there are those who collect tools that were used by doctors, as well as coffee pampers, and there are those who were busy acquiring the first issues of magazines,” calling for the establishment of a museum for collectors to become a destination for tourists. Al Muhairi expressed his passion for acquiring sports memorabilia such as the shirts of famous players, club logos, and memorabilia of the UAE national team that participated in the World Cup and everything related to the Gulf football and Asian sessions, in addition to his obtaining three original medals for the World Cup, pointing out that he established a «museum Al Muhairi Al Riyadi” to preserve these rare collectibles.

The abyss, Wafaa Khaled Al-Muhaisin, said that she began collecting bags of sugar since 2005, explaining that a person’s specialization in acquiring one thing makes him know its secrets.

Jamal Al Suwaidi, who is passionate about acquiring Dalal Al Qahwa, said that he learned the love of acquiring heritage items from his father, who was one of the pioneers in the antiquities trade in Sharjah, as he transformed his house into a museum by placing heritage pieces in every room and every corner, stressing that about 30% of the It is kept seldom longer.

As for Abdullah Al Saleh’s goal, she spoke of her fascination with collecting magnets, as she inherited the hobby of looking after small things from her family, while her brother Majed spoke of his interest in acquiring keys, noting that on every trip outside the country he is keen to acquire things from the countries he visits.

“The hobby of owning began when I was twelve, when I was initially interested in collecting stamps,” Hassan Al Ali began his speech, explaining that the museum he owned in Sharjah includes cylinders, wall clocks and old cameras, as well as rooms such as: a popular café, and a bride’s room whose clothes are deaf. And its tools, and the Zaman shop, which is the first (grocery), the (barber) shop with its old tools, the (healer) shop, which includes medicinal herbs and ancient medicines, the (pot) shop, which is household utensils, and the (cycling/bicycle) shop, which children used to rush to to repair their bicycles.

The artist and calligrapher Khaled Al-Jallaf suggested that the symposium invite in the upcoming exhibitions one of the collectors from other countries to participate in the exhibition. After Al-Badour, the idea is “debatable”, although the aim of the exhibition is to encourage the people of the country to promote this hobby.