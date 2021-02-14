Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

Dr. Mohamed Shteiwi, a certified trainer from the European Foundation for Quality Management, stressed during the symposium “The Hope Probe Excellence in Creativity, Innovation and Future Foresight” that the UAE’s journey to reach Mars draws lessons and lessons from it, the first of which is that nothing is impossible for the Emirates, which was inspired by the will and determination of the founder’s thought Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who believed in man and his creative ability to reach Mars, indicating during a symposium organized by the Emirates Society for Social Development in Ras Al Khaimah that the space missions of the Emirates Space Agency will contribute to the development of science, technology and innovation in the fields of space Which will lead the UAE to play an important role in the space race and develop Emirati cadres to reach what achieves the good of humanity.

Shteiwi explained that the Hope probe will collect more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, to be deposited in the scientific data center in the UAE, and the scientific team of the project will analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time, and then share it for free with the community. The scientist interested in Mars science around the world in order to serve human knowledge, stressing that the Hope Probe will contribute to empowering institutions to lead innovation and anticipate the future within their sectors, as the institutions ’future agenda will focus on engaging various institutions in the public and private sectors in achieving their goals, by working to establish “Future teams” specialized in searching for the most important and latest future technology. The Individuals axis aims to build capacity, culture and knowledge. A package of initiatives and training programs will be launched during the coming period, targeting government and private sector employees inside and outside the country, with the aim of qualifying and preparing them for future leadership and anticipation. The future of sectors of strategic interest.

Shteiwi stressed that the returns of the Hope Probe are multiple, including the establishment of new space programs in universities, support for scientific and technological progress, investment in the space sectors, development of space manufacturing capabilities in the UAE, increasing youth ambition, emphasizing the Emirati identity, giving the UAE a new international reputation, and increasing diversity in jobs. Al Jadeedah, stressing that the UAE mission to explore Mars is a strong example of the Emirati missions that are part of the plans to build a sustainable space sector, and therefore we must be creative before we are innovative, through creativity, “sound thinking”, innovation, “implementation of ideas”. The most important potential for creating and anticipating the future, where the human being is the basis and maker of excellence by his ability to employ technology, build partnerships that enable him to achieve happiness and distinction, and turn hope into reality through good planning, proper implementation and hard work.