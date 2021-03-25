The 22-year-old carried an assault rifle and a shotgun, among other things. He is accused of planning an attack on the supermarket. Just last week eight people died in an attack in Atlanta.

I.A young man with six firearms was arrested in a supermarket near the city of Atlanta, Georgia. The 22-year-old wore a bulletproof vest and had an assault rifle and a shotgun with him, the police said on Wednesday (local time). The officers also secured ammunition from the man.

A customer observed how the man entered the shop with an assault rifle in hand. Then he went to the toilet. It was initially unclear whether the 22-year-old was planning an attack on the supermarket.

The suspect was formally charged with attempted assault and possession of multiple firearms and was taken into custody. In addition to the rifle and shotgun, the police also seized a revolver, three pistols and at least two knives.

It was only on Monday that an armed man opened fire with an assault rifle in a supermarket in the state of Colorado. Police officer Eric Talley, 51, was among the ten fatalities; the father of seven children was the first to arrive at the scene. The alleged perpetrator was brought to justice on Thursday.

Last week, a 21-year-old man killed eight people, including six women of Asian origin, in attacks on three massage parlors in Atlanta. According to the police, the suspect rejected a racist motive. Yet the act is seen by the public as a symbol of the intertwining of sexism and racism in the United States.