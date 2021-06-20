Wayne Garlock said that the accident involved more than 15 vehicles, and it may have been caused by a waterslide, according to “AFP”.

Eight children were killed in a vehicle belonging to a school receiving victims of abuse and neglect.

A father and his nine-month-old daughter, who were in another car, died after they were taken to a hospital in the area, according to the forensic doctor.

Claudette was initially classified as a storm, before it changed its classification to a tropical depression as it reached the American coast.

However, Claudine caused strong winds and torrential rain in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.

In addition to the collision, Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Mayor Cape Tyner confirmed on Facebook Saturday that two other people died as Claudette was passing by.

The Tuscaloosa news website quoted a sheriff’s office as saying that a 24-year-old man and his three-year-old son were killed in their home by a tree falling on it.