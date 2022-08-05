Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- This Thursday afternoon The body of a man was discovered inside a grocery store in an advanced state of decomposition in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The bad smell coming from inside the business It caught the attention of the residents of Independencia and Vicente Suárez avenues, in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, who called the emergency room so that the police could come to investigate.

The colonists argued that the now deceased was the owner of the store and responded in life to the name of Saúl, approximately 56 years old.

Preliminarily, it was reported that the body was located on the stairs that lead to the rooms on the second floor, apparently the adult was hanged.

In the investigation carried out by the uniformed officers they found that the cash register was missing. Other versions indicate that approximately three days ago, a taxi driver observed two men leaving the store in a hurry. These statements will have to be confirmed or rejected by the investigating authority.

The exterior of the store was cordoned off and the agents requested personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office to begin the investigation.