The President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke in Poland, this Tuesday (21), and said that there is no plan by the United States against Russia. The speeches were a response to a speech made earlier by Vladimir Putin.

“Freedom is the enemy of tyranny,” Biden said during a speech to a crowd of Poles.

The US president also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Ukraine is free and democratic”. Biden thanked the Poles for having received the population of the neighboring country that fled the war.