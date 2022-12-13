The speech is from Friday (9.Dec); he was arrested on monday (dec 12) for illicit conduct in acts against the petista’s victory

A video circulating on social media shows the pastor José Acácio Serere Xavante (Patriota), chief of the Xavante ethnic group, 42 years old, saying that the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will not take over the government. He also questions the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system and calls the PT “gang🇧🇷

The speech preceded the speech that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made to supporters, on Friday (9.Dec.2022), at Palácio da Alvorada –0 1º after losing the election.

BOLSONARO, BRASILIA AND THE PATRIOTS

Cacique Cererê says that Lula does not go up the ramp!!!

– They stole our votes

– PT is gang

– Regina Almeida 🇧🇷🇵🇹 (@Regina23Almeida) December 9, 2022

🇧🇷EN is gang. They cannot take our country. 🇧🇷 Thief squid. Lula will not go up the ramp, he will not take office”, he said on Friday (Dec 9).

The chief was temporarily arrested on Monday (12.12) by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Electoral Court), at the request of the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

In a process that runs in secrecy, Moraes stated that Serere Xavante practiced illicit conduct in an act against Lula’s victory. The native allegedly summoned armed people to prevent the election of elected candidates. He would also have threatened ministers Luís Roberto Barroso and Moraes with aggression and persecution.

In the video above, the Xavante also criticized Moraes and questioned the result of the elections.

🇧🇷Power emanates from the people, not from a corrupt minister 🇧🇷🇧🇷 He took Lula out of jail to steal our votes. There was electoral crime. There was violation of the polls, censorship, persecution of our working people. Persecution of truck drivers and persecution of businessmen, arrest of a deputy and illegal persecution of a farmer“, said.

🇧🇷Our dear brother Bolsonaro, we trust you. We believe in you. You are our hope”, concluded Serere, applauded by those present.

RECIDENT

This was not the first time that the indigenous man made speeches with an anti-democratic content. On November 30, 2022, the chief was filmed in an act against Lula’s victory in front of the National Congress. At the time, he said he would kick Moraes out of the STF “by the neck”🇧🇷

PROTESTS

In protest against the arrest of Serere Xavante, supporters of Bolsonaro tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in Brasília, and vandalized cars and buses on Monday night (12.10). Acts of vandalism were recorded around the corporation’s building, close to malls and hotels.