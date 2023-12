Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo: EFE/Fernando Villar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel for its ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed 1,200 people in the Jewish state. The Israelis carried out new operations in Gaza this Friday (1st), seven days after the truce agreement signed last week.

During his speech at the COP28 climate summit, which is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Erdogan called the Israeli operation a “war crime and crime against humanity” and called for everyone involved in the operation “to be held accountable to the international right”.

Erdogan also said that the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza” could not be ignored while “discussing the climate crisis,” and that Turkey was “working to achieve a lasting ceasefire [no conflito]” and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also followed the Turkish leader’s position and condemned what he called an “Israeli attack”. Furthermore, he stated that the war against what he called the “innocent people of Palestine” was a “crime” that must “end immediately.”

Other leaders, such as King Abdullah II of Jordan, also expressed their “concern” about the conflict in Gaza and said it was “difficult to focus on global warming” while “blood was being shed”.

Some pro-Palestine protesters at the conference, wearing “ceasefire” shirts, chanted “Free Palestine.” In another part of the summit site, an act was carried out with several shoes representing the “thousands of dead in Gaza”.

At no point were the Hamas attacks or the hostages still in Gaza under the control of the terrorists mentioned or condemned by the two leaders and protesters who were at the summit.