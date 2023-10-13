admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 13/10/2023 – 12:01

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated this Friday, the 13th, that the world is going through a critical moment and is facing crisis after crisis, which he called “polycrisis”, when speaking about Brazil’s presidency of the G20 to counterparts and presidents of Central Banks, in Marrakesh, Morocco. He defended the need for a new and well-coordinated global economic strategy, “21st century multilateralism”.

“The world economy is at a critical moment. Instead of the triumph of globalization and a liberal world order centered on free trade, what we see today is growing geoeconomic fragmentation and ineffective multilateralism, not to mention a new debt crisis in the Global South and an imminent environmental catastrophe.” Haddad said.

Commenting on the situation in the regions, he said that in Africa and Latin America, moderate growth rates make it more difficult to resolve long-lasting social inequalities. In turn, in the Global North, interest rates may remain higher for longer and economic prospects continue to be threatened by geopolitical risks and unilateral economic measures.

“In addition to sweeping global challenges like these, acute local crises require

urgent and decisive responses from several governments and the international community

as a whole,” said Haddad.

According to him, as the world stumbles from crisis to crisis, the Sustainable Development Goals, proposed in 2015, become more distant.

“The world is facing a ‘polycrisis’, to use a concept that is becoming

becoming increasingly popular”, highlighted Haddad, citing the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

In his view, to face the economic effects of this “polycrisis”, the world needs a new and well-coordinated global economic strategy. The world needs what Haddad called “21st century multilateralism”.