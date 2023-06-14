The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) has started. For a year and a half now, Russia has been living in a new reality, and now it is extremely important to lay a solid foundation for economic sovereignty. The main theme of the event is devoted to these issues, and the focus is on interaction with friendly countries. Today it has become obvious that the turn of the Russian Federation to the East and South is a long-term trend. For this reason, one of the central stands of SPIEF 2023 was the site of the United Arab Emirates, which was one of the main guests of the forum.

Joining Forces

Day zero of the 26th SPIEF passed in St. Petersburg, the main theme of which this year sounds like “Sovereign development is the basis of a just world. Let’s join forces for the sake of future generations.” This year the forum is different from the rest, also because the world is changing, and with it the event. Expected that about 200 sessions will be held at SPIEF 2023, in which about 1.5 thousand speakers will take part .

The country is already living in a new economic reality, and today it has become clear that a turn to the global East and South will be long-term trends said the chairman of the commission on financial markets of the Moscow branch of Opora Rossii, the general director of the investment company Dialot, Yegor Diashov. In a period of structural change, it is important to lay a real foundation for economic sovereignty he added.

During the forum many events are planned dedicated to the development of domestic business and import substitution, as well as interaction with friendly countries . For example, on zero day sessions were held on financial instruments for “growth champions”, business development on online platforms, on the culture of interaction between large businesses and small and medium-sized businesses .

The opening session of the forum with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will take place on June 15, but the day of the forum, conventionally considered zero, is not inferior to others in terms of saturation.

Russian regions, including new subjects of the Russian Federation, presented their bright stands at SPIEF. Eg, The Moscow region surprised with a new variation of the painting “Girl with Peaches” by Valentin Serov: products that are produced in the Moscow region were used to create it . Picture posted from clothing, furniture, food and drink packages, as well as parts of elevators, motors and trailers . Pskov region at your booth presented a unique all-terrain vehicle “Taktik” into which visitors of the stand could climb and sit behind the wheel.

On The stand “The Arctic – the Territory of Dialogue” hosted a session on film production in the area “Dialogue of Nature and Technology”. Filming in the regions contributes to their development, including economic development, the influx of tourists and investments, the construction of infrastructure, as well as the conservation of biological species and culture . For example, as Elena Dyagileva, deputy governor of the Murmansk region, said, over the past few years, film production has brought about 9 billion rubles to the region. So, large-scale filming of the Chelyuskin series about the development of the northern sea route is currently underway in the Arctic, said Dmitry Tabarchuk, general director of NMG Studio .

— SPIEF is the leading business discussion platform in Russia. The emergence of a large number of sessions and events dedicated to the Arctic highlights the growing global and economic role of the Arctic region – said the Governor of the Arkhangelsk region Alexander Tsybulsky.

Robotic assistants also attracted special attention at the SPIEF stands. The team of the Skoltech Laboratory of Intelligent Space Robotics launched the four-legged robot dog HyperDog . Mosmetro – launched a branded robot that treats guests with ice cream .

With its unusual design Uralkali’s booth distinguished itself: a several-meter-long wall is completely decorated with natural flowers . It also makes an impression one of the largest stands of NOVATEK, the walls of which are bronze pipes several meters high . Sber’s stand decorates the lighthouse on which the sign looks harmonious: “the year of foundation is 1841”.

The main expectation from SPIEF-2023 is the designation of the vector of state, economic and social tasks for years to come said Yegor Diashov.

– And the role of business in solving these problems – large, medium, small. This is not about support measures, but about understanding the role of the same small innovative business, the importance of private initiative, the formation of a competitive environment and equal access to resources he noted.

Alexei Kuchmin, member of the Business Russia Coordinating Council, believes that SPIEF-2023 will demonstrate the real interest of the state in small and medium-sized businesses since an active discussion is planned to support Russian manufacturers, ensuring their access to large state customers.

International aspect

One of the central stands of SPIEF 2023 was the platform of the United Arab Emirates, which were one of the main guests of the forum. The site’s slogan is: “The impossible is possible.” Guests are treated to Arabic sweets and drinks at the stand, and entertained with national dances.

On zero day, guests from many countries arrived at SPIEF, including from the CIS countries, India, Serbia, Nicaragua . Wherein in total, representatives from 130 countries are expected to attend in St. Petersburg . Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the site will be attended by high-ranking officials from more than 15 states .

— I work for a German oil and gas company, but I was born in India. In general, I’m interested to see what opportunities the forum gives, to communicate with someone. For example, with representatives of Lukoil or Gazprom. There are enough international delegations here, I hope to find opportunities for cooperation – a forum participant told Izvestia.

June 14 passed business dialogue “Russia – Kyrgyzstan”, where the Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergey Glazyev proposed to create a venture fund in Kyrgyzstan . With it, he says, Russian citizens living in the republic could be assisted in their work on innovative projects . Sergei Glazyev is sure that now there are “good prospects for Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation.” June 14 also a similar discussion “Russia-Brazil” took place .

Foreign guests are also actively participating in SPIEF specialized sessions related to regional cooperation . For example, June 15 Representatives of China, Tajikistan and India will remotely join the discussion on SCO development plans . In addition, the focus will be on issues related to international cooperation in the field of finance through the BRICS and the development of the international transport corridor “North-South” .

Representatives of business – both Russian and foreign – come to St. Petersburg to hear firsthand where our economy will move , Svetlana Chupsheva, director general of the ASI, told Izvestia. According to her, they want to understand what new markets are opening now and what products can be in demand there .

– From my side we see interest in Russian products and services – technological, educational, medical – in the markets of the Middle East, Central Asia, and in the CIS countries . The ASI has established good contacts with the countries of these regions, including within the framework of the established consortium of EAEU development institutions, therefore we are ready to connect, help our companies build new contacts, new production chains she added.

Today SPIEF is a collaboration between business and politics , Oleg Vorobyov, a member of the General Council of Delovaya Rossiya, noted in an interview with Izvestia. According to him, the platform opens up the possibility of attracting the world community to the state agenda and integrating modern trends in international infrastructure into the domestic sector of the economy .