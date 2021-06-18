In a slow match devoid of real opportunities, Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka scored a penalty in the second half, when he obstructed Robin Quayson, and Leipzig’s winger Würzberg did not miss a shot from the penalty mark.

Sweden leads the group standings with four points from two matches, and is one point ahead of Slovakia.

Spain (one point) meets bottom-ranked Poland on Saturday, while the last round of matches will be held on Wednesday, with Sweden playing against Poland and Slovakia against Spain.

Thus, Sweden put forward in the round of 16, where it needs only a draw against Poland to qualify officially, and the defeat may also be sufficient given the results of other teams.