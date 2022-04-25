In a side-by-side failure game, Botafogo was 1-1 with Atlético-GO, on Sunday night (24) at Antônio Accioly Stadium, for the 3rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Botafogo fights until the end and draws: 1 to 1 with Atlético-GO away from home. Team alvinegro still had a legal goal disallowed by the arbitration. pic.twitter.com/oGTcDmEHp9 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) April 24, 2022

With this result, Alvinegro was in the 11th position of the classification with four points. Dragon, on the other hand, remains in the relegation zone, now with two points, in 17th position.

The score was opened five minutes into the second half. Diego Loureiro went wrong in the goal kick and the ball was at the feet of the steering wheel Marlon Freitas, who released a strong kick that ended in chicken for the goalkeeper of Botafogo.

If the Dragon opened the scoring in a failure by Alvinegro, Botafogo’s tie came out in a vacillation of Atlético-GO’s defense. In the 50th minute of the second half, Saravia crosses and Leandro Barcia deflects it to his own team’s goal.

Who won this Sunday was Cuiabá, who beat Juventude by 1-0 thanks to a goal from a penalty kick, in the 38th minute of the second half, by veteran striker Elton.

VICTORIAAAAA Cuiabá beat Juventude and added three more points in Serie A. Now, Dourado has six in the table. The auriverde team will play again on Wednesday, against River Plate-URU, at Arena Pantanal, for Sudamericana. Celebrate, fan! ⚽ Elton pic.twitter.com/bN74mCeqVZ — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) April 24, 2022

