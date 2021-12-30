The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said, in a statement, “Within the framework of the criminal security sector’s continuous and intense efforts to pursue drug smugglers and traffickers at all regional, Arab and international levels, the criminal security sector represented in the General Administration for Drug Control in coordination with the security forces of the Republic has been able to The Lebanese government seized 9 million Captagon pills.

He added, “Information was received by the General Administration for Drug Control in the State of Kuwait from one of the secret sources stating that there is a shipment of psychotropic Captagon pills that will be smuggled from the Lebanese Republic to the State of Kuwait by hiding them inside a shipment of fruits (oranges).”

And based on the principle of joint cooperation and coordination between drug control agencies in the field of exchanging information related to smuggling of narcotic and psychotropic substances to limit the spread of this dangerous scourge and dry up its sources of smuggling, the criminal security sector in the State of Kuwait has been provided with all information related to the shipment.

Based on this information, coordination with the Customs Department of Beirut Sea Port was coordinated to tighten the shipment and inspect it carefully. A large quantity of Captagon pills was found, professionally hidden inside the orange fruits and packed in plastic cages in preparation for their smuggling.

By conducting further investigations and collecting information and inferences, the data of the importing company was reached for the seized shipment, and accordingly, its owner and the person authorized to carry out the company’s business were summoned for investigation and legal action was taken against them.

The General Administration of Relations and Security Media confirmed that the General Administration of Drug Control is continuing its security campaigns against drug dealers and promoters “to seize all those who try to bring and trade in narcotic drugs and to protect and preserve society from this dangerous scourge.”