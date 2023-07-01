Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in April 2022, and citizens suffered months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

The crisis eased with the government’s $2.9 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund in March.

The inflation rate in June was the lowest since November 2021, which was 9.9 percent.

It also declined compared to May, which recorded 25.2 percent, and the peak it recorded in September, which reached 69.8 percent.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said that “inflation is expected to reach rates below ten percent by early third quarter of 2023.”

This week, the government unveiled a debt restructuring plan that includes a 30 percent cut in dollar-denominated bonds, including international bonds, which make up more than a quarter of Sri Lanka’s total external debt.

The International Monetary Fund said last month that Sri Lanka’s economy was showing “temporary signs of improvement”, but warned that Colombo still needed to implement painful reforms.

Last year’s economic crisis sparked months of civil unrest that toppled then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, raised taxes, eliminated generous energy subsidies and raised prices sharply to boost state revenues.