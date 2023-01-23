After leaving the small screen, Patty López de la Cerda continues to be in force due to her content on social networks and her online businesses that help her to get ahead and overcome adversity, just as she does with epilepsy with which she has a tough battle. is in unlock where he exceeded his expectations by selling his spicy photos where he generates profits of up to 700 thousand pesos.

born a July 6 in Mexico City, Patty Lopez de la Cerda has little more than 56 thousand 948 followers in instagramwhere she delights with her attractive photos in which she shows off her physique that she shows off in fine lingerie or tiny bathing suits, which is why she maintains herself with a strict diet and a lot of exercise.

Known for her appearances on sports shows Aztec TV, Patty Lopez de la Cerda She will be remembered for being part of the Ajusco television station, where she appeared in its capsules, interviews and reports from different disciplines and from those who wrote her name in gold letters.

A unique beauty Instagram pattylopezdelac

Although he no longer works on the small screen, Patty Lopez de la Cerda -who declares herself the number 1 follower of the Mexican team and of the eagles of america of the MX League– She sells her photos on UnLock for 20 dollars (400 pesos), for which she immediately became a success on social networks and managed to get her fans to leave OnlyFans to follow her on said platform.