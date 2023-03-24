Hermosillo.- In an action of searchelements of the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) in Sonora seized Firearmsdrug and vehiclesthis in a residence in CaborcaSonora state.

The search procedure was carried out in a property of the industrial colonyin Caborca, is detailed in a statement.

Those who carried out this action were elements of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM), and Expert services of the FGR.

Nine rifles (mostly submachine guns)

.9 caliber square pistol

57 magazines for firearms of various calibers

One thousand 695 cartridges (bullets) for firearms of various calibers

A package with 3 kilos of marijuana

50 flat tires

25 shell casings

Two vehicles.

The insured was made available to the Federal Public Ministry, who carried out the legal procedures of the case and will carry out the investigation.