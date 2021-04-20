In a scientific achievement … New York Abu Dhabi researchers isolate cancer cells from blood

A team of researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi has succeeded in developing an integrated and accurate fluid probe that allows efficient isolation of cancer cells from blood samples by using a multiple isolation method.

Studies indicate that the survival rate of cancer patients may drop to 10 percent or less when the disease progresses to the stage of “metastasis”, which leads to the formation of secondary cancerous tumors throughout the body, and in light of this it is necessary to discover the cancerous tumor as soon as possible and treat it before Its evolution to the proliferation stage, or at least in its early stages.

A team of researchers, led by Dr. Mohamed Qassaymeh, principal investigator and assistant professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering and Medical Biology at New York University Abu Dhabi, has successfully developed a microfluidic probe / HB-MFP, a new microfluidic system that effectively isolates circulating tumor cell populations from patient blood samples Cancer, to ensure easier and more accurate testing.

Based on a new study entitled “Multisolect Molecular Fluid Probe to Capture Prostate Cancer Metastases”, the researcher Muhammad Qassaymeh and his team explained the mechanism of the “Molecular Fluid Microfluidic Probe”, which relies on different types of biometric molecules to identify and isolate cancer cells from blood samples.

This tool works in an open space without relying on closed channels, which makes it overcome many of the technical problems that are usually associated with the use of conventional molecular fluids.

A “microfluidic probe” is a mobile device that scans a blood sample on an intermediate reaction combined with different bioreceptors.

The work of the probe can be likened to a pen writing on an underwater board without any contact, as the ink represents the patient’s blood sample, while the plate constitutes the intermediate reaction substance that works to capture the spreading cancer cells.

Mohamed Qassaymeh stressed that microfluidic (HB-MFP) represents an effective and highly efficient tool for analyzing liquid biopsies and can be easily developed to suit other types of cancers such as breast and lung cancer, expressing his hope that this innovation will help support research and enhance the effectiveness and accuracy of early diagnosis tools for cancer.