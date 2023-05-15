Near Krasnoyarsk, a mother will be judged who drowned her one and a half year old daughter visiting a roommate

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the court will consider the case of a 37-year-old local resident about the murder of her one and a half year old daughter. Yulia Arbuzova, representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, told Lente.ru about this.

According to the agency, on October 25, 2022, a mother and daughter came from the village of Kuragino to the village of Koshurnikovo to visit their former cohabitant. It is noted that the man was the father of the baby. The next evening, the drunk figurant quarreled with the ex-cavalier and went to bathe the child in the bath. There she drowned the girl and reported it to the police.

In fact, a case was initiated under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A psychological and psychiatric examination showed that the woman had a mental illness. Two of her other children, aged 14 and 10, were removed from the family and placed in a social institution.