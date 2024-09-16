In Chelyabinsk, a student from a special school attacked his classmates with a hammer

In Chelyabinsk, a 13-year-old student from a special school attacked his classmates with a hammer. This was reported by Telegram-SHOT channel.

The boy managed to bring the instrument into the school, entered the classroom and began to randomly beat the schoolchildren with it. The girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, the others received medical assistance on the spot.

The attacker was neutralized and handed over to the police. The security forces are currently investigating the reasons for his actions.

