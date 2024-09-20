The word “Russia” was planted in Komi from 25 thousand pine seedlings

In Komi, near the Finno-Ugric Ethnopark, a geoglyph in the form of the word “Russia” was planted from 25 thousand pine seedlings. This was reported in Telegram-channel reports the head of the region Vladimir Uyba.

The geoglyph was planted as part of the “Plant Your Tree” campaign of the national project “Ecology” and the All-Russian campaign “Save the Forest”. The size of the plantings is 400 by 100 meters. The campaign began at the “Russia” exhibition, where Russians and residents of other countries could receive certificates for participation in it.

According to the head of the Komi Ministry of Natural Resources, Ekaterina Kiselevich, trees in the shape of the word “Russia” will be visible not only from a bird’s eye view, but also from space.

Earlier it became known that this autumn more than three thousand trees will be planted on the streets and highways of Moscow. Linden trees, decorative apple trees, elms and maples will be planted along major streets and outbound highways.