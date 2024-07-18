In Tomsk Oblast, migrants will be banned from working in six areas

The Tomsk Region authorities will ban migrants from working in six areas at once. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Siberia channel with reference to the decree of the head of the region Vladimir Mazur.

This concerns work in taxis, hotels and catering. In addition, the ban will apply to the security sector, as well as education and sports.

The document came into force on November 1. They plan to replace migrants with local personnel.

Earlier, similar measures were taken in a number of Russian regions. For example, in Kursk Oblast they are now prohibited from working as taxi drivers, and in Novosibirsk Oblast – in trade and transportation.

In July, a ban on migrants working in taxis and delivery services was proposed to be introduced at the federal level. The Ministry of Labor came up with this initiative.