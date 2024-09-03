In Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, power engineers will pay two million rubles for a pole falling on a child

In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), power engineers will pay millions of rubles for a pole falling on a small child. Attention to the situation in the Russian region was drawn to press service prosecutor’s office.

According to law enforcement agencies, in June 2024, a four-year-old boy was swinging on a playground located on Politekhnicheskaya Street in the village of Zelenoborsk when a supporting part of a nearby power pole suddenly fell on him. As a result, the child received serious injuries and underwent lengthy treatment in the hospital.

The boy’s mother contacted law enforcement agencies in connection with the incident. During the prosecutor’s investigation, it was established that the fallen pole had not been properly secured by specialists from the Yugorsk Regional Electric Grid Company, which services the power transmission facilities. As a result, those responsible for the incident were brought to disciplinary responsibility, and the power transmission line support was replaced.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to recover moral damages from the power engineers in the amount of two million rubles, after which its demands were satisfied. Meanwhile, the investigation of the criminal case on the fact of the incident under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”) continues.

