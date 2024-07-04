In the Kaluga region, a bear mauled a man who was walking his dogs near his house

Near the village of Leonovo in the Iznoskovsky district of the Kaluga region, a bear mauled a man to death. About this writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

A local resident reported that the incident occurred on July 2, when the deceased went for a walk with his dogs. According to him, after what happened, the villagers “will not go further than the vegetable garden.”

Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Kaluga Region Vladimir Zhipa confirmed the information.

Earlier, in the village of Goryachiye Klyuchi on the Kuril island of Iturup, a bear attacked a guard who was trying to protect his dog from the predator. As a result of the incident, the man had to be hospitalized. After the bear’s attack, gamekeepers were on duty near the village, but the animal never appeared there again.