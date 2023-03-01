In the clinic of Tobolsk, doctors refused to help the unconscious schoolgirl

In one of the clinics in Tobolsk, doctors refused to help a schoolgirl who fainted in a medical facility. The girl’s mother told writes MegaTyumen.

“The daughter fell in the corridor. [Незнакомая] the woman held her, asked the doctors to help. To which they replied: “Call an ambulance,” said the Russian woman. She added that as a result, the girl was assisted by emergency doctors who arrived at the call.

Subsequently, in the depzdrav of the Tyumen region “Arguments and Facts” clarifiedthat the doctors acted according to the algorithm. So, to call an emergency officer, a special telephone line has been allocated, the call on which indicates an emergency.

