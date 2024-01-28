In Rostov-on-Don, 95 residents were evacuated from a residential building due to a wall collapse

In Rostov-on-Don, the wall of the first entrance of a five-story residential building collapsed, residents were evacuated. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Rostov Region.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 27, at the address: Narimanov Street, building 72/3. 95 people were evacuated from the building, there were no injuries. The ministry clarified that the house was disconnected from gas supply. Local residents showed the consequences of the collapse on video.

The building was declared unsafe back in 2020

As the head of the city administration, Alexey Logvinenko, said, the partially collapsed house in Rostov-on-Don was built in 1963, it was declared unsafe back in 2020, then the residents were offered to move into a maneuverable building, but they all refused.

At the same time, in a conversation with “Izvestia” Residents of the building claim that they were not provided with alternative housing from the very beginning of the building’s recognition as unsafe. One of the residents said that she was told to wait until 2025 for resettlement. According to her, the building had been in disrepair for a long time. Water was flowing in the basement, and plaster was falling from the first to the third floor, sometimes entire bricks fell off.

We sat and had dinner. We heard a crash and plaster began to fall from the ceiling. And the neighbor runs: "Nina, let's run outside." I say, "What happened?" And she: "The house will collapse." And we couldn't even go out into the corridor because bricks started falling from the ceiling Ninaresident of the house

The administration of the Russian city also reported that there is a threat of collapse of the first entrance. Rescuers arrived at the scene and two buses arrived to quickly accommodate citizens. In the Voroshilovsky district of the city, a temporary accommodation center has been organized on the basis of school No. 82. The victims will be offered flexible housing.

The prosecutor's office began an investigation into the incident

The prosecutor's office of the Rostov region began an investigation after the partial collapse of the wall of a residential building. “If violations of the law are detected, appropriate response measures will be taken,” the supervisory agency added.

Deputy Governor of the Rostov Region Sergei Bodryakov also said that the authorities could introduce an emergency situation (emergency situation) in the area of ​​the house collapse.

He clarified that 247 people were officially registered in the apartment building, but at the time of the incident there were 95 people in the building. Bodryakov emphasized that one of the important issues on the agenda is the allocation of funds from the regional budget for the purchase of apartments for homeowners.