The runway at Ufa airport was flooded due to heavy rain

In Ufa, due to heavy rain, the runway at the airport was flooded, and flooding has also been recorded in other parts of the city. Videos of the consequences of the disaster were published by local Telegram channels Ufa_rb And UFA1.RU.

“The runway was flooded at the airport. The flight is delayed,” one of the publications says. According to the videos posted, some courtyards, roads and underground parking lots were flooded. A video was also posted showing flooding in the “Vkusno – period” cafe and water in the “Planet” shopping center.

Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Bashkortostan June 21 and 22 warned citizens about worsening weather conditions. “On June 23, 2024, during the day, thunderstorms, heavy rains, hail during the day, wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected in places in the Republic of Bashkortostan, fog on the roads, visibility up to 500 meters or less,” the department reported.

It was previously reported that heavy rainfall was also observed in the Urals. A storm warning has been announced in the Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk regions.

Before this, it became known that Hurricane Edgar, which caused a pogrom in Moscow on Thursday, June 20, covered the Perm region. In some areas of the city there was prolonged heavy rain and squall.