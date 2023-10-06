A powerful typhoon hits Sakhalin, cars are floating along the streets of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

A powerful typhoon hit Sakhalin. In Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on the night of October 6, heavy rain began. The streets of the Russian city were flooded. This is reported by ASTV.ru.

On some sections of roads, cars are standing in water up to their hoods or floating. Hundreds of residents were left without electricity. All operational services are on high alert.

Previously, flooding was predicted for the Kamchatka and Khabarovsk territories in early October. According to experts, the cause of flooding expected this week will be high cyclone activity. Low-lying areas in populated areas were under threat of being flooded.

In September it became known that residents of the village of Perevoznaya in the Primorsky Territory, after heavy rains and flooding, were forced to go to work by sea.