An apartment caught fire in a residential building in Kazan, residents reported the sound of an explosion

In Kazan, an apartment caught fire in one of the residential buildings; according to townspeople, before that they heard the sound of an explosion. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Iptash channel.

Edition “Evening Kazan” clarifiesthat the emergency occurred at house 35 on Spartakovskaya Street. According to the Dom.MINZHKH service, in the house carried out central gas supply.

Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as doctors and gas workers are at the scene of the incident. People are being evacuated from their homes. One casualty is known; it turned out to be a man who was in the apartment where the explosion occurred. It was not possible to save him.