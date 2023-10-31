In Chelyabinsk, a block of ice almost fell on a two-year-old child from the roof

In Chelyabinsk, a two-year-old child miraculously escaped from a falling block of ice. The management company was aware of the snow that had not been removed from the roof, writes URA.RU.

The incident took place on Barbusse Street and was captured on CCTV. The child stood not far from his mother when she closed the door to the entrance. At that moment, a mass of snow fell down from the roof, slightly touching his head, and hit the ground with a roar. Judging by the footage, the ice block is at least twice the size of a child’s head.

According to the Telegram channel “Chelyabinsk, which could“, the management company did not respond to long-standing requests to clear the snow, and the cleaner was on vacation. Now the activities of the management company will be checked by the prosecutor’s office.

In March, a resident of another Russian city, Perm, was crushed by a block of ice falling from the roof of a three-story building. The Investigative Committee became interested in the negligent behavior of utility workers.