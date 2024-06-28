Teenager to be tried in Murmansk for beating up friend at bus stop

In Murmansk, a court will hear a case against a 17-year-old boy who beat up a 15-year-old teenager. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the department, on April 10, the accused quarreled with an acquaintance near a bus stop. He grabbed the victim by the body, threw him to the ground with his hands and feet on the head, body and arms.

A case was opened against the attacker under Part 1 of Article 111 (“Deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, and it has already been sent to court. Investigators questioned ten witnesses, conducted confrontations, examined items and conducted a forensic examination.

