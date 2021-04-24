In the suburbs of Yekaterinburg, a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto the roadway. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Department of Motor Roads of the Sverdlovsk Region.

“Oversized cargo drove, hit the bridge, the bridge collapsed,” – said in the control room. They added that traffic on the highway is still blocked, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident. As a result, no one was hurt.

As the press secretary of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Sverdlovsk region Valery Gorelykh told the agency, a truck driver from Tatarstan with a trailer was carrying special equipment from the city of Asbest of the Sverdlovsk region to Elabuga. At the moment of passing under the bridge, two wheels of the truck burst, “a mechanism was triggered from a large load, as a result of which the bridge collapsed.”

Gorelykh added that the owners of the cargo, who left the scene of the incident, were in the car, now they are looking for to find out if they had permission to transport equipment. He clarified that law enforcement officers have already interviewed the driver, he did not find signs of intoxication, writes Interfax…

Governor Yevgeny Kuyvashev instructed to promptly eliminate the consequences of the collapse of the pedestrian bridge on the EKAD, the police are looking for two 50-ton cranes to remove it from the road, and the regional prosecutor’s office began an investigation into the incident.

