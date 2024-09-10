In Vladivostok, a migrant tried to undress two schoolgirls in a doorway

In Vladivostok, a migrant tried to undress two schoolgirls in the entryway. This is reported by VLADIVOSTOK1.RU.

According to the publication, the attacker followed the girls into the entrance and began to harass them. As a result, the foreigner was scared off by a local resident. The migrant fled, but was later detained by vigilantes, who handed him over to the security forces. In his defense, he stated that the minors themselves asked him to come into the entrance with them and showed a passport allegedly in the name of adults.

