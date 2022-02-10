In St. Petersburg, a dentist in a private clinic accidentally pricked a five-year-old patient with a syringe in the eye. Told about it RIA News source familiar with the situation.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the girl who came to treat her teeth twitched when the doctor performed anesthesia. A Russian dentist hit a child with a syringe in the right eye.

The five-year-old patient was immediately helped. After that, the girl was sent home. Her condition is currently assessed as moderate.

